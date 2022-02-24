Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.27 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

