Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,666 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,662 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13,235.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,869 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,436 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.