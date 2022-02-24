Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,448 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

