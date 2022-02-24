Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 637 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

