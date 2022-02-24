Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

