MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

