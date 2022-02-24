Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $283,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.56. 1,323,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

