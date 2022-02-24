Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

