Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

