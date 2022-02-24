Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after acquiring an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,847,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

A number of research firms have commented on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

