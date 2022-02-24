Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

