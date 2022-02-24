Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,346 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

