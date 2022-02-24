Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 17,992 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $920.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,435.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

