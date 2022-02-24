Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,964 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 856,445 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

