Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 368,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,655,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $52,617,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $23.01 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

