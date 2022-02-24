Millennium Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 707.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Thor Industries worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

