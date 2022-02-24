Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

