Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.