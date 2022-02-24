Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.90

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.70), with a volume of 533297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.90 ($0.73).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.25) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.06) to GBX 79 ($1.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.25) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.79. The firm has a market cap of £728.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,620.65 ($13,083.98). Also, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 69,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($56,317.42).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

