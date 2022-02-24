Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.540-$4.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MITSY traded down $13.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $553.13.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

