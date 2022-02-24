MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $71.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

