MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

