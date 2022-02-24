MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

