Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
MDV opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.
About Modiv (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.