Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

MDV opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

