Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

