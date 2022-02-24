Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 181,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

