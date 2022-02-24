Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

