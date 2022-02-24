Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $289.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 294 ($4.00), with a volume of 19215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($4.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.48).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

