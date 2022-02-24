Morgan Stanley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $81.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

