Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Avangrid worth $45,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

