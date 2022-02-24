Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.73. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $90.22. 708,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.