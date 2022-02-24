Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.73. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $90.22. 708,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.