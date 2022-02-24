Morgan Stanley Purchases 82,971 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.48% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $46,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

