Morgan Stanley Sells 50,742 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Atlas worth $45,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 18.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 696,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 667,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

