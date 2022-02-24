Morgan Stanley Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $16.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,840 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

