Morgan Stanley Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $108.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 281.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,752. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 74.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 128,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $3,890,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.