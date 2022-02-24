Morpheus.Network (MNW) One Day Volume Tops $868,174.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $43.46 million and $868,174.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00108319 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.