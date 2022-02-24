Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 110,247 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

