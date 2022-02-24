MovieBloc Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $68.37 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00110199 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

