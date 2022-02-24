M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.73. 127,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average of $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

