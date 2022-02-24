M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.21. 56,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $326.04 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

