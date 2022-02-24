M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. The stock has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

