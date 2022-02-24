M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,685 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,415,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,913. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGP. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

