M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,667 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 93,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

