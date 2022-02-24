M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.17. 252,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.