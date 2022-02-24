Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $52.34.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
