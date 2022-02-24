Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $52.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

