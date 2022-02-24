MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $3,777,400.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,556. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.14.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

