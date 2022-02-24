Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($340.91) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.