MXC (MXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.49 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $218.19 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00282036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004692 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.01251723 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003150 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.