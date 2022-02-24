Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.38

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

