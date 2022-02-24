MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $90.70. 218,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,198. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

